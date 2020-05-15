Faith Lutheran students write letters for seniors living in assisted living facilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Socially isolating during the new coronavius pandemic can be lonely for anyone, but especially for seniors who can’t safely visit with their families. However, high school students are stepping up to make a big difference in the lives of senior citizens with a simple letter. And their words of encouragement are bringing rays of sunshine.

A friendly knock at the door is a welcome sound these days for anyone residing in a senior living community.

“I thought it would be good for our students to think about somebody else during this time when our focus is on ourselves,” said Amy Fisher, Faith Lutheran High School teacher, and coach. “Also, to still be able to serve the community in some way. But more importantly, to let these people know that they are thought of and cared about and being prayed for by people they don’t even know.”

Joanne, at a senior living assisted facility, reads: “Enclosed are letters to my friends at Las Ventanas. I’ve included a picture of me and my puppy. Ohhhhh, how cute!”

“I mainly just knew that I wanted to say something that would make them smile and make them feel like they’re not alone and that other people are going through the same things as them. And that we’re thinking of them even though we may have never met them before,” said Victoria Phillips, Faith Lutheran student.

That’s the magic Fisher was hoping for when she asked her high school students to reach out to strangers old enough to be their grandparents.

“We tried to hand-pick residents who aren’t getting that same communication with their families, or maybe don’t have grandchildren and so we delivered those letters to those residents specifically, and it really brought a lot of joy,” said Sandi Anderson, Dir. of Hospitality, Las Ventanas.

“I think it’s definitely a great thing to do,” said Savannah Wise, Faith Lutheran student. “It doesn’t take very long. Just taking a few minutes out of your day to make a little note for someone during this time would really brighten their day.”

“So just knowing that you’re being thought about from the students is very heartwarming, and they appreciate it,” Anderson said.

“And so that’s my hope; that hopefully we lifted some spirits through this,” Fisher said.

“So I’m so pleased to have this; this is really, really nice,” Joanne said!” “Hugs the envelope. So I’m sending everybody at Faith Lutheran a great big virtual hug.

So far, the students have sent about 50 letters to the residents. Their teacher says she hopes the students continue writing even after school is out for summer if they choose to.

The residents say they would love it.