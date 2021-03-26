Faith Lutheran students spread spirit of giving to Las Vegas community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of Faith Lutheran Students are spreading the spirit of giving.

Middle and high school students are making sure local charities have supplies they need before Easter.

In a massive operation, 700 students spent Friday assembling things, like hygiene kits, blankets and lots of food for baskets. This day of giving has special meaning this year. Coronavirus restrictions and concerns canceled last year’s event.

It’s an event that’s been happening at the school for at least 13 years. Families donated all of the supplies and it will all go to several charities.

There are even encouraging messages in cards for nursing homes residents and families using the Ronald McDonald House.

“Some people are just overwhelmed with just emotion because they’ve never got anyone to go visit them or help out before and it really just warms my heart,” said eighth grader Melissa.

In a typical year, students would go out into the community, but the pandemic brought the operations to campus. The acts of kindness will touch the lives of hundreds of people.

“We want to shine a light on that, that you know we can still help despite the challenges. That’s a great message for them to take away,” said Jacob Kothe, assistant principal at the Faith Lutheran Middle School.

Staff will deliver the items to the charities before starting the holy week spring break.