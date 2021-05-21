Faith Lutheran seniors celebrate special graduation ceremony at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday night was a major milestone for a group of 2021 graduates in Las Vegas.

If you rewind to one year ago, students were graduating in their cars at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

But Friday night, Faith Lutheran seniors got their diplomas in another once-in-a-lifetime ceremony — at Allegiant Stadium.

Not only did they get to graduate inside a state-of-the-art stadium, but they got to do it safely, together.

“I’m feeling really excited, it’s finally here,” said graduate Kaylee Crafton.

Nearly 300 Faith Lutheran seniors, the largest graduating class in school history, filed into Allegiant Stadium Friday night for their graduation ceremony. For many, it was a night to remember.

“It’s really a blessing to be able to graduate here at Allegiant Stadium,” said graduate Blake Barrett. “It’s my first time being here. I was walking over here, looking at myself in the reflection, and you just really get the full scale of how big this place is, so I’m really glad Faith [Lutheran] was able to put that together for us.”

We are told parents of the 2021 graduates raised the funds to use the stadium, when other venues were not available. But what is even more magical is getting to enjoy the pomp and circumstance in-person during the pandemic.

“I was online most of the year actually, but it’s really cool being here with everyone, all my classmates,” Crafton said.

Graduate Hayden Levine added, “I think we’re really lucky to be able to be together as a class and have this last moment.”

And with each name read and each diploma given, this was a night that will never be forgotten.

“Once a Crusader, always a Crusader!” exclaimed a group of graduates.

There was of course physical distancing for both the graduates on the field, as well as their families and loved ones in the stands.