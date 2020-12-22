Faith Lutheran middle and high school breaks ground on $3.4 million tennis complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prepare to hold serve. Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School broke ground Monday on a new on-campus tennis complex. The $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex, which will be built south and west of the new Crusader Business Center, on the corner of Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive, will serve its girls and boys high school varsity and middle school teams.

For the past nine years, Faith Lutheran has called the Darling Tennis Complex its home. A total of 45 players, 25 girls and 20 boys – comprise Faith Lutheran’s high school varsity teams at present. Faith Lutheran competes in the 5A division, which involves Nevada’s largest schools.

“This complex will allow our student-athletes to play the best competition in Nevada and beyond and bolster their chances to develop college-level talent,” said Jeff Foley, head coach of Faith’s tennis program. “Our goal is to develop as many Division I and college-scholarship-level players as we can while having fun and representing our school.”

According to the school, the complex design was revised from its original eight courts to be bigger to better accommodate tournaments, club play, and summer camps.

The new 10-court post-tension concrete complex will cover 3.48 acres. Four of the courts in the new complex will be lit so the court can be used at night. Faith Lutheran school officials say they hope to eventually open the complex to rental by the public.

The complex will have women’s, men’s, and family restrooms. It will also house a 285-square-foot coach’s office, 432 square feet of storage for ball hoppers, nets, and other equipment.

Construction, by the DC Building Group, will take eight months.

A $250,000 lead naming gift from Bob and Nancy Peccole, their family and Will Shuirman is providing initial funding for the courts, Faith Lutheran said. Each court will have sponsorship opportunities. However, six of the 10 courts have already been sponsored.