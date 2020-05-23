Faith Lutheran HS holds special graduation at LV Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As creativity continues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Faith Lutheran High School made sure its seniors sped into the future at The Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday.

Since graduates couldn’t walk across the traditional commencement stage, school administrators instead delivered diplomas while students drove on a NASCAR race track.

“Let’s go 2020 we did it!” Faith Lutheran honors graduate Sanniyah Haye cheered ahead of the ceremony.

Cheers, smiles and signs said it all, as 256 teenagers got ready to take on the world.

“I’m glad that we’re actually getting a graduation,” Faith Lutheran graduate Connor Foley said.

School CEO Steve Buuck came up with the innovative idea, then joined Las Vegas Motor Speedway executives to turn it into a reality.

“We’re just excited that we can provide an opportunity,” Buuck told 8 News Now ahead of the event. “Where we know our kids will never forget.”

“I reached out to a dear friend of mine, Kevin Camper here at The Speedway,” Buuck explained of the process. “Texted him and said I have a crazy idea and he said ‘let’s try to make this happen.”‘

Now, as every participating student accelerates into the future, Buuck and his entire team hope they can cherish this unique memory for many years to come.

“It really goes by fast” Faith Lutheran graduate Ethan Bentz said of his high school career. “And you don’t realize it until it’s over.”

“Good job everyone for getting through it,” Foley added. “And good luck on your next four years in college.”

“Hang in there,” Faith Lutheran High School Valedictorian Philip Root concluded. “We’ll get through this, it will be over soon.”