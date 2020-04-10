Faith leaders appeal Gov. Sisolak directive on church services as Easter celebrations near

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman for Ward. 2, Victoria Seaman along with Mayor Pro Tem and Councilwoman for Ward 6, Michele Fiore gathered with several religious leaders to address concerns over the latest social distancing directive ordered by Governor Sisolak on Wednesday that further restricts church services and gatherings.

Several faith leaders denounced the directive saying it “crossed the line”, especially as Easter celebrations draw near. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of International Church of Las Vegas explained that his church was planning on a drive-thru church service for Easter, with activities of worship, children games, Easter basket giveaways where parishioners would not have to leave their cars and would be required to wear their gloves and masks. According to Seaman, Las Vegas Metro Police had told here this service was not permissible under the new directive given by the Governor on Wednesday.

“Why rob families of this…we are appealing because we don’t think it’s right and we think it’s reasonable,” said Goulet.

Councilwoman Seaman agreed with the Pastor and said that if people were going to the drive-thru’s of restaurants and grocery stores, that they should be allowed to worship on Easter taking all the precautions necessary.

Another faith leader called the directive “demanding and dictating”, saying the Governor could not dictate whether people could worship or not.

This directive makes clear that places of worship are prohibited from holding in-person services with 10 or more people, incl. drive-in or pop-up services, for the duration of the State of Emergency. Religious leaders are encouraged to find alternatives to in-person service. 2/4 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 9, 2020

In his briefing Governor Sisolak explained why he arrived at this decision: