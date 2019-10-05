FAFSA now available for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College aid season is now underway and the free application for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA, is now available. Education officials say fill it out as soon as possible because some awards are first come, first served.

Even if your family might not qualify for need-based aid, sometimes schools have different merit-based scholarships. Schools also use the federal form to determine most aid.

You can get the form online or fill it out on the app called “My Student Aid.” Experts say there are even simpler ways to get this done, like the free website “Frank,” which has streamlined the process.

Current and prospective college students have until the end of June to submit their FAFSA, but deadlines vary depending on your state and college. Experts recommend you do your research to make sure you submit the FAFSA on time.

Experts say the biggest challenge when filling out the FAFSA is the number of questions, since there are 100 of them! But remember, it’s all for free cash for college!