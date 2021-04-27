Fact-finding reviews upcoming in 2 August 2020 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fact-finding review of circumstances in the Aug. 16, 2020, death of Jeffrey Hubbard will be on Thursday. Another fact-finding review is scheduled Monday, looking into the Aug. 10, 2020, death of Joshua Squires.

Both sessions will be held in Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers.

Thursday’s session on the Hubbard case will begin at 8 a.m., and Monday’s session will begin at 9 a.m.

The review of Hubbard’s death will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen. David Fischer will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani will represent the District Attorney’s Office for the review. Hubbard, 67, died during a confrontation with law enforcement in August.

The review of Squire’s death will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen. Michael Troiano will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Leah Beverly will represent the District Attorney’s Office for the review. Squires, 32, died during a confrontation with law enforcement in August.

The chambers will be limited to a maximum of 50 people due to COVID-19 precautions. For those not able attend or gain entrance, the review will be aired live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and streamed live at www.YouTube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

The procedure for questioning witnesses is informal and intended to provide the public with relevant information about the use of force.

CCTV will carry the entirety of the proceedings. Clark County Television is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. Live streaming of CCTV programming is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.