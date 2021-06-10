Fact-finding reviews scheduled for three deaths involving police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fact-finding reviews of police-involved deaths have been scheduled in two 2020 cases and one death dating back to December of 2019.

John Riddell Watson III, Justin Charland and Fred Brown all died in confrontations with law enforcement.

Fact-finding reviews are held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of officers is appropriate.

JUNE 14: The review of Watson’s death will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen. David Fischer will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo will represent the District Attorney’s Office for the review. Watson died during a confrontation with Henderson police in December 2019.

JUNE 21: The review of Charland's death will be presided over by Hearing Officer Mandy McKellar. Terry Jackson will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper will represent the District Attorney's Office for the review. Charland died during a confrontation with Metro officers in May 2020.

JUNE 24: The review of Brown's death will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen. Michael Troiano will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer will represent the District Attorney's Office for the review. Brown died during a confrontation with North Las Vegas police in April 2020.

All of the reviews will begin at 9 a.m. in Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

During a review, representatives from the District Attorney’s Office present witnesses and make a presentation of the essential facts surrounding the police-involved death. After the prosecutors finish their presentation, the presiding officer and ombudsman may also ask questions.

The procedure for questioning witnesses is informal and intended to provide the public with relevant information about the use of force. Members of the public observing the review may submit proposed written questions to the presiding officer on forms available at the review. The presiding officer may ask the proposed questions, revise them or decline to ask them if he deems them “redundant, irrelevant or an abuse of the review process,” according to County ordinance. At the end of the review, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death is rendered.

CCTV will carry the proceedings. Live streaming of CCTV programming is available at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.