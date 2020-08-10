Fact-finding review set in August 2019 officer-involved shooting in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer-involved shooting in August 2019 is the subject of a fact-finding review scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers shot Michael Lopez, 69, following a standoff in a Laughlin casino parking lot that lasted seven hours.

Bodycam video released by police last year shows the shooting as it unfolded following a casino robbery. Officers urged Lopez, who was from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to end the standoff peacefully

The 9 a.m. fact-finding hearing will take place at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Hearing Officer Spencer Judd will oversee the hearing.

The review will be aired live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and streamed live at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and www.YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

During a review, representatives from the District Attorney’s Office present witnesses and make a presentation of the essential facts surrounding the police-involved death. After the prosecutors finish their presentation, the presiding officer and ombudsman may also ask questions.

The procedure for questioning witnesses is informal and intended to provide the public with relevant information about the use of force.

Members of the public observing the review may submit proposed written questions to the presiding officer on forms available at the review.

At the end of the review, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death is rendered.