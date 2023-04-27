LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has scheduled the fact-finding review to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police after stabbing and killing his wife in July 2022.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer involved is appropriate.

Miguel Gallarzo, 46, died during the confrontation with Metro officers on July 3, 2022.

The review will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1 in the Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. An ombudsman will represent the public and the deceased’s family during the review.

THE ORIGINAL INCIDENT:

On July 3, 2022, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a residence in the 600 block of North Bruce Street near Bonanza Road at around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the incident began as an argument between Gallarzo and his wife, Delia Luna-Rojo, 46.

A family member inside the home had called 911 and said that he believed his father had killed his mother and was trying to kill himself.

Police said Gallarzo was armed with both a butcher knife and a folding knife when they entered the residence. They found him alongside his wife’s body in a bedroom.

According to police, Gallarzo threw an item at officers who were in the doorway before he stood up and armed himself with a knife. He ignored commands by Metro officers to drop the knife and began to advance toward them.

Officer Tate Nelson, who was 25 at the time, then opened fire while a second officer deployed his Taser.

Both Gallarzo and Luna-Rojo were pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office. Police said that she had been stabbed 15-20 times in her torso, back, and head.

Had Gallarzo been arrested, he would have faced several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.

Nelson was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting. This was the sixth officer-involved shooting of 2022.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.