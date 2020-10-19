Fact-finding review on deadly NLV shooting involving police, 26-year-old suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 26-year-old Jamari Tarver is the subject of a fact-finding review being held Monday.

The deadly shooting happened in North Las Vegas near Craig Road and Allen Lane on Jan. 2 just before 1 a.m. According to North Las Vegas Police, they were attempting to conduct a traffic stop at Alexander Road and Revere Street when they realized Tarver was driving in a stolen car that he carjacked in Metro’s jurisdiction.

Tarver is accused of ramming a patrol car following a 24-minute police chase in a stolen car. NLVPD says the two officers involved, officers Aaron Patty and Phillip Schmidt.

Police fired 24 rounds at Tarver.

The fatality fact-finding review is taking place in the Commission Chambers of the Clark County Government Center.