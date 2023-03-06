LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fact-finding review in the death of a man killed by Henderson police on Sept. 21, 2021, Jose Oyuela-Palma, 49, was shot and killed by Henderson SWAT officers.

Police said two officers fired at him after he “took a shooting posture” and started to point a gun at them.

Image of Jose Oyuela-Palma on his apartment balcony. Image from Henderson police officer’s body-worn camera on Sept. 21, 2021. (Credit: HPD)

Officers were responding to reports of Oyuela-Palma pointing a gun at people from his apartment balcony on E. Charleston Boulevard.

“There’s a guy with a handgun in his apartment pointed it at me and other people in the parking lot of PepBoys,” a 911 caller told police.

Henderson police said Palma told officers he wanted to force officers to shoot him.

The review starts at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center.