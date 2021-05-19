Fact-finding review for armed suicidal man killed by a North Las Vegas police officer scheduled for May 24

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Police Fatality Public Fact-finding Review to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Robert Wenman will be held Monday, May 24 at 9 a.m.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs, and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

Last June, North Las Vegas Police said Officer Robert Jameson shot and killed 63-year-old Robert Wenman. The report said Wenman was armed when he was threatening suicide.

Police said Wenman was shot and killed by Jameson after he allegedly refused to put his weapon down and raised his gun toward officers. It all unfolded at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

NLVPD said officers attempted to de-escalate the situation while the park was empty, and crisis negotiators arrived and began speaking with him, but at some point, he quit communicating with officers and approached them with his gun raised.

The fact-finding Monday will be held in Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. The review of Wenman’s death will be presided over by Hearing Officer Ozzie Fumo. Michael Troiano will serve as the ombudsman, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Pam Weckerly will represent the District Attorney’s Office for the review.