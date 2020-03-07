Facebook to remove some Trump campaign ads

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LAS VEGAS (CNN/KLAS) — Facebook says it will now remove some Trump re-election campaign ads to prevent confusion about the upcoming U.S. Census.

Facebook came under fire for letting the Trump campaign run ads this week asking people to “respond now” to an “official Congressional District Census.”

In addition to age, name and contact information, the survey includes questions about views on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and the “radical left” agenda.

Democrats have criticized Facebook for its policy of not fact-checking ads run by politicians, a policy that Democrats say benefits Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Facebook for letting the Trump campaign run the ads, saying that they violated Facebook’s misleading content policy regarding the Census.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on the platform’s recent removal of Pres. Trump’s re-election ads.