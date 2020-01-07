Facebook to ban deep fake videos

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) — Facebook says it is banning “deep fake” videos. The company says it will remove videos that have been manipulated by artificial intelligence. “Deep fake” videos can make it appear someone is saying something that person never actually said.

It has been feared bad players might employ this technique to try to influence the presidential election.

Facebook’s policy to ban “deep fakes” differs from how it views videos that have been edited deceptively.

The company says it will continue to fact check those videos and label them as false if it is determined they are misleading.

According to the company, leaving them up and identified as false is a bigger public service than removing them.