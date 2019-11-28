Facebook, Instagram experience outages on Thanksgiving morning

FILE – In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the Facebook logo on a screen at Nasdaq in Time Square, New York. Facebook and its partners have asked financial authorities in Switzerland to evaluate their plan to create a new digital currency called Libra. Facebook has said a nonprofit association headquartered in Geneva would oversee Libra, putting it under Swiss regulatory authority. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 the Libra Association has requested an “assessment” of its plan. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two large social media platforms were chilling with the rest of us this Thanksgiving morning, it appears. Facebook and Instagram experienced outages during the holiday.

Facebook’s website was providing an error message and Instagram feeds were not loading for a few hours Thursday morning.

Twitter, on the other hand, is up and working just fine. In fact, it had a field day with the other social media’s problems.

If you are having trouble accessing 8 News Now’s Facebook page, that is because the website is down. As soon as Facebook is up and running again, so will the 8 News Now page.