Facebook, Instagram experience outages on Thanksgiving morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two large social media platforms were chilling with the rest of us this Thanksgiving morning, it appears. Facebook and Instagram experienced outages during the holiday.
Facebook’s website was providing an error message and Instagram feeds were not loading for a few hours Thursday morning.
Twitter, on the other hand, is up and working just fine. In fact, it had a field day with the other social media’s problems.
If you are having trouble accessing 8 News Now’s Facebook page, that is because the website is down. As soon as Facebook is up and running again, so will the 8 News Now page.