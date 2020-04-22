Facebook group allows Las Vegas residents to adopt, sponsor a high school senior missing out on prom, graduation due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The class of 2020 is getting some extra support by residents across the Las Vegas valley. A local Facebook group started last week allows parents to post pictures and captions of soon-to-be graduates, then the community can adopt them to coordinate surprises.

It’s part of a nationwide movement to create special moments for teens who can’t experience prom and other milestones.

The local page called “Adopt a High School Senior 2020 Las Vegas-Henderson,” has roughly 1,200 members, and more than 300 seniors, most of whom have been adopted within 48 hours.

“Once the senior is adopted, they communicate with the parent that nominated that senior about the likes and dislikes,” said Krista Hales, the administrator of the Adopt a High School Senior Las Vegas-Henderson Facebook page. “What they want to do after graduation and so forth, and then the adopter gets to decide what they want to send that senior.”

Surprises range from words of encouragement to cards and gifts. Anyone can join the group to nominate a senior until May 15.