LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Internal Revenue Service made the announcement that many taxpayer assistance centers will offer face-to-face help this weekend, in more than 30 cities across the nation.

The IRS office in downtown Las Vegas will open from on Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help assist the public with tax preparation questions including, reconciling advance Child Tax Credit payments, helping to resolve a tax problem, a tax bill, or an IRS audit.

The agency is not preparing returns, however, the office will be able to help with a variety of tax issues and no appointment is needed to request help on Saturday.

IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services. Foreign language interpreters will be available.

Ken Corbin is an IRS Wage and Investment Division Commissioner and Taxpayer Experience officer and says weekend assistance to the public will be helpful to those who may find it hard to seek that help during

“Being open on select Saturdays is offered for people to get the help they need when they need it,” said Corbin. “We know that many taxpayers work during the week or have other obligations that make it difficult to get away to take care of their taxes during our routine business hours.”

IRS assistance in Las Vegas

110 N City Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The IRS urges individuals to bring the following information

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards and/or ITINs for members of their household, including spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information