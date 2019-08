LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This week Politics Now co-host Patrick Walker moderates a panel with KXNT radio host Alan Stock from the right, and Battle Born Progress Executive Director Annette Magnus from the left.

This week’s topics: the teacher’s union threatening a strike, how to tackle rising prescription drug prices, and is there too much anti-semitism coming from our government?

Patrick Walker is leaving Politics Now and 8 News Now. This is a tribute to his time at the station!