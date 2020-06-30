‘Face mask exempt’ cards are fake, according to the Dept. of Justice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cards and documents bearing the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from wearing a face mask are fraudulent, according to Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband said Wednesday.

“Inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on the web and via social media channels regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these notices included use of the Department of Justice seal and ADA phone number,” he said.

A website and Facebook public page for FTBA or the Freedom to Breathe Agency were taken down. The group is not a federal or state agency.

Dreiband said the department did not issue and does not endorse the cards in any way and people should not rely on the information that was in the social postings.

In addition, the ADA won’t provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.

The public can visit ADA.gov for more information.