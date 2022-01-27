Fabulous Las Vegas sign to go red, black, green in honor of Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County commissioner William McCurdy II and community leaders will turn the Welcome to Las Vegas sign red, black and green in honor of Black History Month on Tuesday afternoon.

“I invite the community to join us as we turn the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign red, black and green in recognition of the contributions of African Americans to our community and our country,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “This is the first time our world-famous landmark will help us celebrate Black History Month and recognize our rich history and diversity.”

Tune in for 8 News Now’s special, which airs next month at 6:30 P.M.

The officials will turn on red, black and green light bulbs installed on the world-famous Welcome sign at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 1.

The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.