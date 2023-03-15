LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FAA’s preliminary report on the investigation of a Care Flight crash near Stagecoach Nevada that left five people dead released new details on Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the company Guardian Flights was conducting a medical flight when the plane came apart in mid-air.

The last contact from the pilot indicated that the plane was climbing at 15,400 feet, according to the report.

The controller instructed the pilot to maintain flight level and issued a caution for light to moderate turbulence.

The pilot acknowledged the controller and was not heard from again.

No word on what caused the crash.