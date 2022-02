Las Vegas laser strikes on airlines reach record highs

Artistic depiction of a laser attack on an aircraft during an approach at night. Due to a potential blinding of pilots laser attacks pose a serious threat to aviation safety and pilot health.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Flights leaving from Las Vegas valley airports are being targeted more often in the last year by people using lasers, usually laser pointers, and aiming them at aircraft. The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) views these incidents as serious enough to hand down fines of $11,000 per violation.

According to new data released by the FAA, pilots of all types of aircraft, including helicopters, reported 17 laser strikes in Jan. 2022 and 165 laser strikes in all of 2021.

Scroll down for a detailed list of laser strikes reported in the Las Vegas valley.

Green laser beam coming from a hand-held laser pointer

Artistic depiction of a laser attack on an aircraft during an approach at night. Due to a potential blinding of pilots laser attacks pose a serious threat to aviation safety and pilot health.

At least two of the reported laser strikes resulted in injury, which can happen when the laser beam is shined directly into the pilot’s eye.

The incidents that were recorded as involving an injury happened on Sept. 29 last year when a Southwest Airlines 737 jet was targeted twice.

The FAA has issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes during 2021. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. In 2021 there were a total of 9,723 laser strikes reported nationwide. There have been 67,558 reported laser strikes across the country since 2010.

Las Vegas Laser Strikes in 2022

Date Time Flight Aircraft Altitude Airport Laser Color Injury City State 7-Jan-22 0423 MV21 HELO 3000 LAS Green No Las Vegas Nevada 7-Jan-22 0540 MA21 HELO 2600 LAS Green No Las Vegas Nevada 20-Jan-22 0220 BOLT02 F35 8000 LSV Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 21-Jan-22 0346 DAL836 B739 5300 LAS Green No Las Vegas Nevada 21-Jan-22 0411 AAL1771 A21N 13000 L30 White No Las Vegas Nevada 24-Jan-22 0920 NKS356 A320 4000 L30 White And Green No Las Vegas Nevada 27-Jan-22 0144 SWA2019 B38M 6000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 27-Jan-22 0144 NKS754 A20N 6000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 27-Jan-22 0400 SWA770 B737 6000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 27-Jan-22 0413 SWA1061 B737 6000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 28-Jan-22 0533 AAL1984 A321 6000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 28-Jan-22 0800 MIG04 F16 4000 LSV Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 29-Jan-22 0425 SWA2490 B738 10000 L30 Green No Las Vegas Nevada 29-Jan-22 0450 SWA1762 B737 6500 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 29-Jan-22 0658 NKS334 A320 8000 L30 Blue No Las Vegas Nevada 30-Jan-22 0300 SWA3199 B737 11000 L30 Green No Las Vegas Nevada 30-Jan-22 0802 FFT2130 A320 10500 L30 Green No Las Vegas Nevada Source: Federal Aviation Association (.pdf)

Las Vegas Laser Strikes in 2021