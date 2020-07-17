FAA issues record of decision for Las Vegas Metroplex Project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ‘Finding of No Significant Impact-Record of Decision for the Las Vegas Metroplex project.’ The document, as well as the Final Environmental Assessment, are available on the Las Vegas Metroplex environmental website.

The decision enables the FAA to move forward with the project, which will use cutting-edge satellite navigation to move air traffic more safely and efficiently through the area.

While the airspace around Las Vegas is already safe, it’s not as efficient as it could be. The FAA says it will address the inefficiencies by implementing new routes that are more direct, automatically separated from each other, and have an efficient climb and descent profiles.

The project includes McCarran International Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, and Henderson Executive Airport. It is one of 11 Metroplex projects nationwide.

Prior to making the decision, the FAA conducted a thorough environmental review and extensive public engagement, including 11 public workshops in 2017 and 2019.

The FAA says it also held four public comment periods totaling more than 120 days and evaluated and responded to more than 140 comments.

According to the FAA, it will implement the procedures in November 2020.

The Las Vegas Metroplex environmental website includes Google Earth features that enable people to view current and projected flight paths associated with the project, as well as the noise analysis the FAA conducted at more than 172,000 grid points throughout the project General Study Area.