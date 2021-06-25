FAA clears renaming airport after U.S. Sen. Harry Reid

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. A county board voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — McCarran International Airport is on its way to being named after former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, according to an article on Reuter.com.

The story says Reuters saw an FAA letter stating it had “finished the necessary processing steps” that clear the way for the name change at McCarran International Airport.

Last week, 8 News Now reported that some FAA flight maps and documents were are already labeled with Harry Reid International Airport.

The name honors the long-time Democratic U.S. senator from Nevada.

Clark County commissioners approved the new name in a unanimous vote earlier this year. Changing the signage at the airport will cost about $4 million and will be raised through private donations, not taxpayer money.