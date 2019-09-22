FAA awards $6.4 million in grants to McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration will award $6.4 million in infrastructure grants to McCarran International Airport, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced.

These grants are part of the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the U.S.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Nevada will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. Aviation,” said Chao.

The grants are as follows:

$4,274,843 : Voluntary Airport Low Emission infrastructure. This will aid in reducing all sources of airport ground emissions.

: Voluntary Airport Low Emission infrastructure. This will aid in reducing all sources of airport ground emissions. $2,131,425: Apron reconstruction. The apron is where aircraft park, load and unload passengers and cargo and refuel.

The FAA says improving airport infrastructure in the United States “supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life.”

U.S. civil aviation and our nation’s 3,332 airports account for approximately $1.6 trillion in our economy and 11 million jobs.