LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More roadwork along the Las Vegas Strip kicked into gear as temporary track lighting installations started Tuesday night in preparation for the Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix set for November.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 there will be nightly selected lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the south side of Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 there will be nightly selected lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the south side of Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. (KLAS)

Crews started installing the track lighting structures on the sidewalks, which will result in lane reductions for eastbound traffic.

At 6 a.m. each morning, all eastbound lanes on Harmon Avenue will reopen.

However, rideshare drivers who spoke to 8 News Now were frustrated over the traffic delays the roadwork has caused.

“When it’s busy here, our expectation is to be making money, but instead money is being taken out of our pockets because we are sitting in the traffic,” Aleta Macha rideshare driver explained.

Her fellow rideshare drivers described a similar sentiment as many said they felt it had been months of congestion along roadways.

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 there will be nightly selected lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the south side of Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane. (KLAS)

“I feel like they are doing this at the last minute and when you are doing Uber, and you have to wait 45 minutes to pass one light,” Felesia Wade rideshare driver added.

Roadwork for track lighting was expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The latest phase runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

Formula One racing will take place in Las Vegas from Nov. 16 to 18.