LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paving on the Strip continues next week in preparation for the Nov. 18 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.

Las Vegas is one giant cone zone, and other work is bringing lane restrictions to Interstate 15 this weekend and continuing in the weeks ahead. Details on those projects are lower in this report, but first …

Here’s what you can expect if you have to go to the Strip between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue:

Las Vegas Boulevard , Flamingo to Harmon Avenue Work hours: Daily Monday, Aug. 14-Wednesday, Aug. 16 (4 a.m.-4 p.m.) Northbound and southbound: one lane open

, Flamingo to Harmon Avenue Harmon , east of Las Vegas Boulevard Work hours: Daily Monday, Aug. 14-Wednesday, Aug. 16 (4 a.m.-4 p.m.) Eastbound and westbound: one lane open

, east of Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas Boulevard , Bellagio to Harmon Work hours: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m. Northbound and southbound: one lane open

, Bellagio to Harmon Harmon , from Las Vegas Boulevard to Planet Hollywood Work hours: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m. Closed eastbound and westbound

Maps show the current phase of paving for the F1 track and phase 2, with schedules:

Other work and lane restrictions in the area:

Tropicana , from Koval Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (10:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m.) Alternating eastbound and westbound with 2 lanes open

, from Koval Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas Boulevard , I-215 to Dewey Drive Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Northbound, one lane open

, I-215 to Dewey Drive Las Vegas Boulevard , Bellagio to Aria Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Southbound, one lane open

, Bellagio to Aria Las Vegas Boulevard , Tropicana to Aria Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Northbound, one lane open

, Tropicana to Aria Valley View Boulevard , Martin Avenue to Maule Avenue (at I-215) Work hours: Ongoing 24/7 for the next six months Closed northbound and southbound

Away from the Strip, there’s still plenty of construction going on. The projects listed below are from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT):

I-15 northbound at Russell Road Full closure on Aug. 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

at Russell Road I-15 southbound , Russell to I-215 One lane closed on Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

, Russell to I-215 I-15 northbound hook ramp to Frank Sinatra/Arena Drive One lane closed (ongoing until summer 2024, 24/7)

hook ramp to Frank Sinatra/Arena Drive I-15 southbound offramp to eastbound Tropicana All lanes closed (ongoing until summer 2024, 24/7)

offramp to eastbound Tropicana Tropicana on-ramp to northbound I-15 All lanes closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)

on-ramp to northbound I-15 I-15 northbound off-ramp to westbound Tropicana One lane closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)

off-ramp to westbound Tropicana I-15 southbound off-ramp to westbound Tropicana All lanes closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)

