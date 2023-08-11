LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paving on the Strip continues next week in preparation for the Nov. 18 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.
Las Vegas is one giant cone zone, and other work is bringing lane restrictions to Interstate 15 this weekend and continuing in the weeks ahead. Details on those projects are lower in this report, but first …
Here’s what you can expect if you have to go to the Strip between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue:
- Las Vegas Boulevard, Flamingo to Harmon Avenue
- Work hours: Daily Monday, Aug. 14-Wednesday, Aug. 16 (4 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Northbound and southbound: one lane open
- Harmon, east of Las Vegas Boulevard
- Work hours: Daily Monday, Aug. 14-Wednesday, Aug. 16 (4 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Eastbound and westbound: one lane open
- Las Vegas Boulevard, Bellagio to Harmon
- Work hours: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m.
- Northbound and southbound: one lane open
- Harmon, from Las Vegas Boulevard to Planet Hollywood
- Work hours: Thursday, Aug. 17, at 1 a.m. through Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m.
- Closed eastbound and westbound
Maps show the current phase of paving for the F1 track and phase 2, with schedules:
Other work and lane restrictions in the area:
- Tropicana, from Koval Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard
- Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (10:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m.)
- Alternating eastbound and westbound with 2 lanes open
- Las Vegas Boulevard, I-215 to Dewey Drive
- Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.)
- Northbound, one lane open
- Las Vegas Boulevard, Bellagio to Aria
- Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.)
- Southbound, one lane open
- Las Vegas Boulevard, Tropicana to Aria
- Work hours: Nightly, Sunday, Aug. 13-Thursday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.-6 a.m.)
- Northbound, one lane open
- Valley View Boulevard, Martin Avenue to Maule Avenue (at I-215)
- Work hours: Ongoing 24/7 for the next six months
- Closed northbound and southbound
Away from the Strip, there’s still plenty of construction going on. The projects listed below are from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT):
- I-15 northbound at Russell Road
- Full closure on Aug. 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 southbound, Russell to I-215
- One lane closed on Aug. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-15 northbound hook ramp to Frank Sinatra/Arena Drive
- One lane closed (ongoing until summer 2024, 24/7)
- I-15 southbound offramp to eastbound Tropicana
- All lanes closed (ongoing until summer 2024, 24/7)
- Tropicana on-ramp to northbound I-15
- All lanes closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)
- I-15 northbound off-ramp to westbound Tropicana
- One lane closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)
- I-15 southbound off-ramp to westbound Tropicana
- All lanes closed (ongoing until fall 2023, 24/7)
Off the freeway, you might also run into delays around these NDOT projects:
- Tropicana Avenue will be down to two lanes in each direction from Dean Martin to New York-New York, 24/7 until fall. From Dean Martin to Polaris, it will also be down to two lanes, and access to Polaris north of Tropicana will be closed.
- Dean Martin Drive near Harmon will have one lane closed in each direction from Aug. 15 until Oct. 24 (24/7). And nighttime closures will bring the road down to one lane in each direction from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Aug. 13-17. Closures are also reducing traffic lanes from Palms Center to Hotel Rio Drive from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. next week.
- Frank Sinatra Drive southbound from the Bellagio employee parking garage to the Aria service driveway will have one lane closed from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. starting Aug. 20.
- Harmon will have two lanes open in each direction from Jerry Lewis to Aria/Vdara driveways until fall.