Crews pave in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning while a long line of cars wait to enter Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ongoing traffic nightmare involving an internationally recognized motorsport is leaving Las Vegas drivers with headaches and questions about how many more times they will have to endure it.

Circuit paving for F1 began in early April and is expected to last until soon before the November races. Through it all, Grand Prix and Clark County officials have not answered specifics about who’s paying for the paving, how much it costs, and what repaving will look like in the coming years.

The second round of paving is set for mid-July. Currently, Las Vegas Paving is focusing on the third of six paving areas in the first round: Harmon Avenue. This work also includes areas in front of Caesars Palace and the Bellagio until Friday morning.

A roughly mile-long drive 8newsnow.com took between Spring Mountain and Harmon on Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning took 40 minutes while battling lane closures and cars from off-strip attempting to squeeze on-strip. Other drivers reported the same.

“It sucks!” One driver told 8 News Now while stuck behind traffic in front of the Bellagio Wednesday morning. “It’s quite time-consuming. And the lights, you can’t even tell which one is green, which one is not.”

The Clark County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted in February to designate the F1 races as an annual event, potentially over the next decade. Commissioner Chair Jim Gibson, at the time, said, “We anticipate a lifetime together” during this board meeting.

But, F1 and government officials have been mostly silent when presented with the questions: ‘Who pays for the repaving?’, ‘How much does the repaving cost?’ and ‘Will the same amount of repaving be needed each year F1 is in Las Vegas?’

Multiple Clark County commissioners did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

When asked on Wednesday, an F1 spokesperson directed 8 News Now back to the statement they sent in early April, which stated county commissioners were considering the use of taxpayer dollars to cover the cost.

The total cost has not been announced or confirmed by either F1 or Clark County.

The only insight into the cost comes from a March Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority meeting, where President Steve Hill said F1 asked them for roughly $37 million to cover the total cost. Hill said, at the time, that amount “is less than half of what the cost of the entire circuit would be.”

The newest development comes through next week’s Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting. The agenda includes a resolution that, if passed, would enter F1 and Clark County into a public-private partnership for the “initial infrastructure investment of the Circuit.”

It continues: “The Circuit serves a public purpose by promoting economic growth, safety, roadway improvements and providing significant economic impact to the local economy.”

A Clark County spokesperson explained through a statement that the resolution has “no dollars associated” and, if approved, would allow the county “to negotiate with the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix” for how much of tax-payer dollars will be used to afford the paving.

F1 anticipates the local economic impact to exceed $1 billion. The circuit includes approximately three miles of public roadways and the installation of nearly four miles of paving, pedestrian safety, vehicular safety barriers, temporary vehicular and pedestrian bridges, and temporary safety enclosures for existing pedestrian bridges.