LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was announced Tuesday morning at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority board meeting that repaving of the roads to be used for the November F1 race will start at the beginning of April.

According to F1 Las Vegas, the initial round resurfacing of the roads will be divided into six parts. 8 News Now learned only one lane will be closed at a time for repaving, and medians will be removed along Koval Lane, Harmon and Sands avenues.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix road repaving dates announced. (KLAS)

The first will be Sands between the MSG Sphere and the Las Vegas Strip. It will be repaved from April 2 through April 7.

Repaving then moves on to the Las Vegas Strip between Sands and Harmon. This will take place from May 9 through May 19.

Repaving continues from May 22 to May 26 along Harmon from the Strip to Koval.

Next up will be the straight on Koval from the paddock area to the corner that turns east toward the MSG Sphere. This is scheduled to take place from June 11 through June 16.

Repaving then begins in the paddock area, which is also the start/finish area. This is not on a public street so it should have minimal impact on traffic. It will happen from June 19 to June 30.

Finally, the last area to be repaved will be the turns around the MSG Sphere. It will be paved from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25.

First Round of Track Paving

Sands Ave — April 2nd – 7th

Las Vegas Strip — May 9th – 19th

Harmon Ave — May 22nd – 26th

Koval Lane — June 11th – 16th

Paddock area — June 19th – 30th

MSG Sphere corners — Aug. 21st – 25th

F1 Las Vegas also said in the board meeting it hopes the construction of the paddock area should be complete by the end of September.

A final round of paving will also happen closer to the race (dates below) when crews will lay down 2 inches of dense asphalt that will be the actual track surface.

Second Round of Track Paving