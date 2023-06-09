LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets for “The Mirage Zone” grandstand seating for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Grand Prix in Las Vegas in 2023 are now available, according to a press release.

The Mirage Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has launched “The Mirage Zone” grandstand admissions and exclusive VIP packages for the race. Tickets and packages went on sale on Friday, June 9.

According to the release, “The Mirage Zone” will offer ticket holders a premier vantage point for the race.

“Fans seated in the Mirage grandstands will have unrivaled views of the track on the Las Vegas Strip as the drivers come out of Turn 12 into Turn 13 during the race weekend. The Mirage and Hard Rock look forward to giving 3,000 attendees an unmatched hospitality experience as they take in the race,” The Mirage president Joe Lupo said.

General and VIP Grandstand Tickets and room packages are as follows:

VIP Grandstand Tickets and room packages

VIP packages include two three-day VIP grandstand tickets, an open bar, cocktail service, and access to a hospitality district featuring food from The Mirage’s roster of restaurants and live entertainment.

Room rates will be discounted 15% on both standard and VIP packages.

Suite Package – Starting at $12,285 (plus taxes and fees) Includes two (2) three-day VIP grandstand tickets and three-night stay in a Mirage Suite 812 square-foot room accommodations

Standard Room Package – Starting at $11,500 (plus taxes and fees) Includes two (2) three-day VIP tickets and a three-night stay at The Mirage



Packages can be booked on the Hard Rock Hotel Formula 1 website or by phone at 1-833-690-1162

Standard Grandstand Tickets

Standard Grandstand tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

These tickets are $2,200 plus taxes and fees per seat. They include: