LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of F1 auto racing fans are expected to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley for the third weekend of November 2023 for the inaugural race. All of them will be looking for somewhere to stay and it’s safe to say many of them are coming with a lot of disposable income.

While ticket prices have yet to be announced for the Las Vegas race, looking at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this year, one could expect to see ticket and hotel prices to be in the thousands of dollars.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is now officially scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 18 with the race beginning around 10 p.m.

With all of the festivities that surround an F1 race, expect thousands of people to arrive earlier in the week for the events.

A check of the major hotel casinos along the Las Vegas Strip shows bookings for November 2023 are not yet available. This is the case for almost all hotels and companies in town, except one.

On the Red Rock Resorts website, rooms can already be booked for that week and weekend in November 2023. And if cost is not a concern, then maybe you can snag a room.

The closest Red Rock Resorts hotel to the course belongs to Red Rock Resorts in Boulder Station on West Sahara. The cheapest rate available for a Thursday through Sunday booking is $799 a night. Or for the three-night stay, $2,397.

Comparing the same weekend this year to next year, the room would cost $362 a night.

The closest 8 News Now could come to finding a hotel room on the Strip for this week was being able to sign up for information on F1 Las Vegas hotel packages with MGM International.

Other reports have been published alluding to Grand Prix packages from MGM being sold for around $100,000. Front Office Sports reported MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle confirmed this price for F1 packages and that hotel rooms are expected to run at least triple the normal rate.

A normal rate for a Las Vegas hotel is difficult to calculate however since most major resort hotels along the Strip change rates daily depending on the demand and depending on the type of event in town.

When researching this story, 8 News Now also looked at major hotel sites such as Priceline and Expedia. These sites also did not show any dates available for booking in November 2023 except for Red Rock Resort hotels and short-term rentals — but that’s a story for another day.