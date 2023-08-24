LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is hiring thousands of temporary positions for the upcoming Formula 1 race.

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. announced Thursday that it is now accepting applications to fill thousands of paid, temporary positions during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 16 through 18.

According to a release from F1, preference will be given to residents of the Las Vegas area as well as individuals with “exceptional experience” for the Guest Services program.

“We look forward to welcoming new members of the team who will play a key role in the seamless execution of the event and to ensuring that our attendees have a memorable and enjoyable experience throughout race weekend,” Renee Wilm, Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, said.

The following roles are now accepting applications:

Ticketing Resolution Representatives : Troubleshoot ticketing issues, assist guests with downloading/accepting their tickets and service recovery when needed. Resumes can be submitted on LinkedIn.

: Troubleshoot ticketing issues, assist guests with downloading/accepting their tickets and service recovery when needed. Resumes can be submitted on LinkedIn. Food and Beverage : Positions for bartenders, barbacks, cashiers and catering staff are available across all zones. Applications can be submitted directly to Event Aces on the online application form.

: Positions for bartenders, barbacks, cashiers and catering staff are available across all zones. Applications can be submitted directly to Event Aces on the online application form. Guest Services: Applications for all guest services positions are available online via Rosterfy. F1 Ambassadors : Stationed throughout an assigned zone near key junctures, main zone entry points, and Guest Services Information Booths to welcome and direct guests to their desired destinations, and to offer expertise in event programming, practical pedestrian routes, appropriate line queues, and nearby photo opportunities. F1 Ambassador Leads : Direct points of contact for an assigned team of 10 Ambassadors within their zone, working to ensure that their team is educated on the daily ticketing / credential plan and acting as a roaming presence to help provide direction to guests. Grandstand Ushers : Positioned within a grandstand section in an assigned zone to welcome, tend to, and guide guests accordingly. Ushers will visually check attendee tickets / credentials, route guests efficiently, as well as provide program details or directions.

Applications for all guest services positions are available online via Rosterfy.

“By joining the team, local residents will not only experience the excitement of the race and contribute to its success, but also serve as valuable ambassadors for Las Vegas and showcase the destination’s world-renowned hospitality,” Wilm said.

According to the release, additional employment opportunities will be made available in the next few weeks. For more information, job descriptions, updates, and details on where to apply, visit the Get Involved page on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.