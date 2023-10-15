LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Formula 1 race is a little over a month away and construction on the Las Vegas Strip has been the first priority however, locals feel as if they have been put on the back burner.

“I knew it was going to be busy, but not as insane as it’s been, whole new level,” local Dylan Leonardis said.

Starting Sunday, track lighting as well as a temporary bridge installation will be installed at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, resulting in Flamingo being closed to both east and westbound traffic until 9 p.m. Monday.

Then more work will continue on Monday as the intersection will experience a total closure to traffic in all directions, lasting until 9 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m from California and I feel like the traffic is worse here in Vegas because of F1,” UNLV student Sarah Martinez said. “It’s really bad getting home and it’s horrible and it makes my day so much longer.”

As for the F1 track lighting, that will be installed on Koval Lane between Westchester Drive and Rochelle Avenue. Closures for the lighting are set to last until 6 a.m. Friday.