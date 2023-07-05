LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first Las Vegas Grand Prix is slightly more than four months away and Wednesday morning, Formula 1 announced its calendar for 2024 and it includes the Las Vegas Grand Prix dates for next year.

In a news release, Formula One announced what will be a record 24 races in 2024.

“We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA said.

F1 will hold the Grand Prix on Nov. 18, 2023. the 3.8-mile street circuit will take place around the Las Vegas Strip.

The 2024 date announced for the Las Vegas race will be Nov. 23, 2024. F1 will begin its season on March 2 in Bahrain which is a new location for F1, and end 10 months later on Dec. 8, 2024, in Abu Dhabi.

“We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport. Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to both bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1 and stay true to the sport’s long and remarkable heritage,” Sulayem said in a news release.

Here is the calendar:

March 2 – Bahrain (Sakhir)

March 9 – Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

March 24 – Australia (Melbourne)

April 7 – Japan (Suzuka)

April 21 – China (Shanghai)

May 5 – Miami (Miami)

May 19 – Emilia Romagna (Imola)

May 26 – Monaco (Monte Carlo)

June 9 – Canada (Montreal)

June 23 – Spain (Barcelona)

June 30 – Austria (Spielberg)

July 7 – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

July 21 – Hungary (Hungaroring)

July 28 – Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

August 25 – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

September 1 – Italy (Monza)

September 15 – Azerbaijan (Baku)

September 22 – Singapore (Marina Bay)

October 20 – United States (Austin)

October 27 – Mexico (Mexico City)

November 3 – Brazil (Interlagos)

November 23 – Las Vegas (Las Vegas)

December 1 – Qatar (Lusail)

December 8 – Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)