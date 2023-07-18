LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners met Tuesday but did not address specific big-ticket topics such as lost pets and funding of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

THE ANIMAL FOUNDATION

In June, the Clark County Board of Commissioners received a proposal from The Animal Foundation (TAF) after months of scrutiny for its operations, including weeks-long waits to drop off lost pets and shelter overcrowding. Tuesday, the meeting agenda showed that county staff recommended commissioners approve a new agreement to help create and operate a “Pet Support Call Center” that would address these concerns.

The center would seek to decrease non-emergency appointment wait times to a 72-hour maximum, lower owner-surrender intakes by 30% and increase shelter-to-owner returns by 10%. The price tag, as of now, is $585,000 each year.

But, as Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller told the board during the Tuesday meeting, the item was pulled last minute while an audit of the county animal shelter continued.

“We are aware of the community intake crisis,” Schiller told the board. “There are some larger issues tied to the operational stability that we really feel we want to bring forward to you, in terms of that solution.”

“We do anticipate that we will be bringing an item forward in the very near future, in the coming weeks,” Schiller said.

The proposal says it may be voided if the other jurisdictions TAF serves, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, do not contribute to the total cost. Clark County indicates it will pay $230,050 of the total cost, roughly 43 percent. The Las Vegas City Council will discuss this at their Wednesday meeting, while North Las Vegas representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a statement to 8 News Now, TAF indicates more work is needed on the project before commissioners approve it.

“The Animal Foundation looks forward to continuing a robust conversation with Clark County about the state of animal welfare in our community. More time for collaboration will allow us to not only address issues mitigated by the call center, but also identify additional deliverables to address operational needs to serve our community.”

FORMULA ONE REPAVING

Despite commissioner sentiments to urgently address paying for Formula One repaving on and near the Strip, Tuesday’s agenda did not include any mention of it.

F1 officials asked the board in early June to cover $40 million of its $80 million project that has torn up publicly owned streets and left utility improvements in the area. Commissioners at their June 6 meeting said whether they would pay that amount or not, some type of contribution would need to be approved as soon as possible ahead of the November race.

“Those discussions remain ongoing and will come back before the board for a public discussion and vote when those discussions reach a conclusion,” a Clark County representative said in a statement to 8 News Now.

HIGH-SPEED RAIL FROM CALIFORNIA TO LAS VEGAS

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Michael Naft asked the board to show support for the proposed high-speed railway between Southern California and Las Vegas, which has been decades in the making.

The Nevada Department of Transportation applied for a $3.75 billion federal grant in April to cover some of the $12 billion cost for the Brightline West project. They anticipate a decision on the grant later this year, around the time construction is expected to start on the over 200-mile project.

In 2019, commissioners approved a resolution supporting the concept of the railway. Tuesday, the board directed county staff to draft a resolution that shows local support for the federal grant, which Naft believes would help get the grant application approved.

“This has been going long before I was born,” Naft said inside commission chambers after the meeting. “You’ve never quite had an opportunity like this, where you have private dollars behind it, where you have California fully supportive of the project – in addition to Nevada who’s always seen this as a win – and the federal government, who’s really prioritized projects just like this one.”