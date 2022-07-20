LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas valley from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday when temperatures could range between 108 and 114 degrees.

The excessive heat warning is also issued for western, southern, northeast Clark County, and Lake Mead National Recreational Area during the same time period.

In southern Mohave County, along the Colorado River, the temperature could get as high as 120 degrees.

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or taking part in outdoor activities. In many places, the overnight low temperature will be around 85 degrees compounding the risk for heat-related illnesses.

People should limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages, wear light-weight clothing and spend more time in ventilated or air-conditioned areas.

The extreme heat is especially hard on young and older people as well as your pets.