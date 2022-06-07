LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time of year again when temperatures start rising and get into the extreme heat zone. It can be especially dangerous for those who work outdoors.

Some workers have found ways to beat the heat every summer but there are only so many things you can do if you work outdoors. Most importantly, staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

It’s also critical to keep an eye on your coworkers to make sure they don’t suffer heat illness. One construction owner adjusted his employees working hours.

“This time of the year, you’ve got to beat the sun. Our guys start as early as 6 a.m. and then you have to cut it off a lot earlier in the afternoon. It’s not a 9 to 5 when you’re working out in this Vegas climate, it’s more like 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Miles Reynolds owner of Sport Court of Las Vegas.

A mobile dog walker says their service is all about keeping people and dogs cool too.

“Naturally it’s a dog exercise service so people will use it for physical fitness for their dogs year-round but summertime from June to October about three-quarters of our business is people who are realizing that it’s dangerously hot out and they can’t walk their dog.,” said Raymond Santopietro, co-owner of Rundawg.

During the summer, those working outside are more prone to heat-related illnesses. Heat exposure can occur indoors or outdoors and can occur during any season if the conditions are right.

Health officials advise residents to wear light clothing and sunblock, drink plenty of water and stay in shaded areas for as much as possible.