In this July 22, 2019 photo, a sign advertises State Route 375 as the Extraterrestrial Highway, in Crystal Springs, Nev. The road borders the Nevada Test and Training Range, the location of Area 51. The U.S. Air Force has warned people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “Storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MYSTERY WIRE — When the Extraterrestrial Highway sign was taken down on Sept. 12, at least one Tweet described it as an alien abduction.

Now, two months later, a newly fabricated sign is up in its place, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. And it’s got a silhouette of a Stealth bomber and the spaceships are missing.

