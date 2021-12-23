Extra COVID-19 precautions for church-goers as Christmas Eve mass approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many look forward to Christmas Eve mass across the valley, some parishes are taking extra precautions this holiday season.

A highlight of the special night is singing along with the choir.

However, for the first time this year at First Christian Church in Las Vegas that part of the celebration will be different.

John Bain is a senior pastor at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ of Las Vegas and says social distancing will be part of this year’s Christmas Eve mass and church-goers will also be required to keep their masks on throughout the evening.

“We will do the hymns but encouraging people to tap or hum along we will have music leadership but they will be distanced,” said Bain.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated stay home even with masks with omicron right now we just don’t know what that’s going to do,” he added.

Communion will also look a bit different, with individually sealed cups.

“To take communion we will have to take the top seal which is the wafer and then people will take that and it’s only in their hands so that is the safety part of it and then the bottom seal is the juice,” Bain tells 8 News Now.

Over at Destiny Church, they are expecting a packed house of worshipers for Christmas Eve mass.

Lead pastor, Terry Gimmerson tells 8 News Now there will be no bibles to share, and social distancing will be an option.

He says the new variant is causing some to worry but he doesn’t want it to affect this special night.

“With this new variant spreading we just don’t know and we really won’t know until we just do it,” Gimmerson added.

8 News Now reached out to the Diocese of Las Vegas they say they will have a number of Christmas Eve masses on Friday, but they also require face coverings to be worn at all times.

Church pastors who spoke with 8 News Now say church attendance has been low since the pandemic started, however, they expect Christmas Eve to be their busiest service.