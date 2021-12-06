Extensive renovations planned for Miracle Mile Shops in late 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major makeover is coming to the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood in 2022 that will transform the interior and exterior.

“Miracle Mile Shops has been a highly successful shopping and entertainment destination in Las Vegas for over 20 years attracting locals, visitors, and international tourists,” said Robert Buchanan, Vice President, General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. “The renovations are coming at the ideal time as our city welcomes the return of domestic and international tourists. This is not only an investment in Miracle Mile Shops but also in one of the world’s most iconic travel destinations, Las Vegas.”

The renovations will also include new entertainment features which include immersive light, sound, and video experiences, as well as new and upgraded restaurants. The Miracle Mile Shops opened 20 years ago and will remain open during the renovation.

Construction will begin in the winter of 2022 and be completed in the spring of 2023.