LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is suspending all summer operations, closing early “due to initial assessments of damages caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.

A photo posted on Lee Canyon’s Facebook page showed extensive debris at the base of a chairlift, with rocks, mud and logs strewn across the area.

Mountain Capital Partners, owners of Lee Canyon, had just announced a $7 million expansion to add a new chairlift and other amenities, and a new mountain biking trail had opened the week after that.

A reported 9.8 inches of rainfall changed all that over the weekend, and officials are only now disclosing the extent of the damage.

(Photo: Lee Canyon)

“In light of the limited initial assessment, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the end of our summer mountain operations. We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this season, and we will be reaching out to our mountain biking day pass and season pass holders with information as soon as possible due to this unforeseen closure,” according to a statement released by Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely on Thursday.

The statement said preparations are under way for the 2023-24 winter season.

(Photo: Lee Canyon)

The U.S. Forest Service extended the closure of the Spring Mountains until further notice on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Trails, chairlifts, and essential facilities that encompass our summer offerings have borne the brunt of this unexpected occurrence. Once we receive the clearance to do so, our dedicated team will tirelessly work to restore the affected areas. Additionally, our commitment to the Ponderosa chair lift expansion project remains unwavering,” Seely said.

He called the news of the closure “disheartening,” but added, “Our team and community stand ready to overcome this setback.”