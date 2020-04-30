Extension of stay-at-home order concerns business owners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s stay-at-home order which was scheduled to expire at midnight is now extended to May 15. Some business owners and workers have expressed concern over the shutdown which is nearing the end of it’s sixth week.

“We’re all waiting on it and trying to stick it out but it’s tough,” said Hans Hippert, owner of Jojos Jerky, a local manufacturer.

Hippert says he has seen his revenue cut in half.

The governor is expected to offer more details in his “Road Map to Recovery” plan later today.

Sisolak signed a new directive Wednesday to start lifting restrictions in phases. Among the first to be lifted will include retail curbside pickup and outdoor activities. Casinos won’t open until the “third or fourth” phase.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce says all the local chambers have been working together. They recommend business owners stay prepared for when the economy does reopen.

Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce says business owners are concerned.

“They feel it’s been a long time and they’re getting very anxious. They feel like — you know — they want to start hearing about when can they open? When is that going to happen,” Guzman said. “Profit margins are hard as it is so you’re closed for a week imagine this long and the thought that it’s going to be a little longer so you know that causes a lot of anxiousness.”

Nevada joined the Western States Pact this past week and is working with a group of five governors on reopening their state’s economies.