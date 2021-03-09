Hours extended at main COVID-19 vaccination sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a bit easier now that the largest vaccination sites have extended hours.

Appointments at the Las Vegas Convention Center site will now extend until 5:30 p.m. for those who are eligible and until 6 p.m. at Cashman Center.

Vaccines will also be available stating at 7 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Health District main site.

Nevada originally fell behind the nation in its vaccination rate but it’s gradually moving more toward the middle of the pack. Currently, nearly 18% of all Nevadans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The state says it is continually trying to tweak logistics to improve distribution. It’s also working to clear up misconceptions.

“The vaccine is at no cost to any individual. Their insurance might be billed for an administrative fee, but there is no out of pocket cost whatsoever,” said Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief.

Officials say federal money is helping as are campaigns to raise public support for vaccines.

At this point, the state has not announced plans to expand who is available for shots. Currently, anyone 65 and over and those in frontline healthcare and community support roles are eligible.