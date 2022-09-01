LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fiery explosion at a Boulder City business that injured six employees has been ruled to be an “industrial accident” by Clark County Fire Department investigators.

The blast occurred July 11 at the Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on U.S. Highway 95. One employee, Eddie DiGangi received significant burns and was rushed to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. In a post on his GoFundMe account on July 25, he said “I’m extremely grateful to be alive and making great strides in healing and rehabilitation.”

An explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete facility on July 11, 2022, injured six employees. (KLAS)

According to fire investigators, the explosion occurred in one of the hoppers, but they could not identify what caused it. They could not rule out that it was caused by static electricity due to the flow and movement of the materials, an arc caused by potential grinding of the mixing machines, or an electrical failure of one of the machines in the immediate area.

The explosion also caused significant damage to the business.

Armorock manufactures polymer concrete manholes and structures for sewer systems. The company has moved its production to a Texas plant while rebuilding its Boulder City operation.

OSHA which is also looking into the explosion has not issued its report yet. If OSHA does find violations and issues citations it must be done within six months of opening the case.