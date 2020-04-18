Exploring potential changes that could come to the Strip when COVID-19 social distancing restrictions ease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak says next week he will come up with a more detailed plan about what reopening Nevada would look like. He also said the shutdown might last beyond May 1.

As the country discusses when the best time to reopen is, many are wondering what the new norm will look like for hotels and casinos across the Las Vegas valley.

An article published by Bloomberg News states casino executives are informally discussing potential safety measures for when the Strip reopens. If some of these potential safety measures are implemented, it will impact the thousands of workers, which are union members.

8 News NOW reached out to the Culinary Union to see what specific steps it would like casinos to take once they can reopen, but as of 5 p.m. on Friday, we had not heard back.

The safety precautions could include COVID-19 testing for workers, employees wearing masks, and gloves, only opening a certain amount of rooms and gamblers sitting a chair apart at a table.

The same measures are already taking place in Macau.

UNLV Gaming Historian David Schwartz says companies may have to shift their priority from luxury to the health and safety of employees and guests. But, as far as gaming and tourism, getting back to what it was before the coronavirus, Schwartz says there are a lot of factors involved.

“First of all, can people physically come here; are they allowed to? Second of all, will they want to, will they have jobs, will they have the discretionary income they can spend in Vegas? I really think it’s dependent on a lot of things, and Las Vegas may be one of the last places to come back,” Schawrtz said. “When it does come back, Las Vegas is adaptable, and it’s still going to be here.”

8 News NOW reached out to casino operators in the area such as MGM, Caesars, Sands, Wynn, Station Casinos, and Boyd gaming to see what steps they will take once hotels and casinos reopen. Some of the properties did not respond, but Sahara Las Vegas says the health of team members is their top priority.

Sahara executives say they anticipate a phased reopening.

