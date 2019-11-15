EXPLORING: Adorable red panda cubs make their debut

BROOKLYN (CBS) — Two curious male red panda cubs made their public debut at the Prospect Park Zoo in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday. The cubs were born this summer, but they are finally big enough to venture outside.

Their mother, Willow, has been caring for them. Now that they are 18-months-old, they are big enough to do some outdoor exploring in their habitat.

The pandas are part of a breeding program to keep the species around. They are native to the Himalayan range in China and northern Myanmar.