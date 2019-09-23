Explore the hidden world of science in our backyards at Springs Preserve’s new exhibition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Springs Preserve has debuted a new exhibition that will immerse you in the hidden world of science found in our very own backyards.

Backyard Adventures will be open through January 12, 2020 with a slew of exciting, interactive adventures, from Bee’s Eye View to Giant Pumpkin Bonanza, Garden Golf to Giant Skipping Rope.

Courtesy: Springs Preserve

The exhibition is the brainchild of Perth Australia’s Scitech and Imagine Exhibitions of Atlanta, Georgia. Its mission is to show there’s more than meets the eye in our backyards, as well as stress the importance of staying healthy and active through fun in the outdoors.

“This particular exhibition is powerful in its ability to bring the joy and thrill of science home for visitors of all ages. We hope that Backyard Adventures inspires people to get curious, make discoveries and explore the wonders that exist in their own backyards,” says Tom Zaller of Imagine Exhibitions.

Courtesy: Springs Preserve

Aside from the sports and fitness adventures, guests can also learn about the zoology of nocturnal animals, the skill and knowledge that go into growing giant vegetables and much more.

Backyard Adventures is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a limited engagement. Tickets are available for purchase from Springs Preserve on-site or on the website.