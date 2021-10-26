Explicit text messages describe sex acts between CCSD employee, student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A criminal complaint filed against a former Clark County School District employee reveals explicit text messages detailing her relationship with an Eldorado High School student.

Jennifer Courtad, 48, is charged with two counts of statutory seduction. Charges indicate the boy was under 16 at the time.

Courtad bragged about her sexual exploits with a male student in text messages with another woman, who was identified only as “Candace” in an affidavit contained in a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 13. The sex acts happened in late January of 2019, when Courtad was an occupational therapist at the school.

She has been assigned to home since October 2020, which is when police began investigating the case after the boy’s mother complained to police that her son was in “an ongoing sexual relationship with Jennifer Courtad and that (redacted) was currently living with Courtad.”

An arrest warrant was issued in August of 2021.

In text messages police were able to retrieve, Courtad went into explicit detail about things she had done with the boy.

Police served a search warrant on Courtad’s home on Nov. 5, 2020, and found the boy living with Courtad and her disabled daughter. Police took Courtad’s phone for evidence at that time.

Examination of text messages on the phone revealed communication between Courtad and her mother in which she acknowledged that what she had done was wrong. The relationship with the boy put a strain on Courtad’s relationship with her mother.

Courtad was taken into custody by the Salt Lake City Criminal Apprehension team in Cedar City, Utah, on behalf of Clark County School District police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Anyone with information on the case or who may have had inappropriate contact with Courtad is asked to call the CCSD Police Department at 702-799-5411.